Nanaba SKB employs Strongman on new single; Tycoon

Fast-rising act, Nanaba SKB is out with a very heart touching vibe produced by Beatz Master and dubbed, Tycoon, which features renowned rapper, Strongman

From all indications, the singer over the previous years has studied some of the successful people in Ghana and across borders and have decided to work hard to become a Tycoon.

A song packed with emotions, encouragement and sweet melodies. Strongman was featured on “Tycoon” and has delivered as usual with unique punch lines and rap prowess.

Known for his incredible artistery behind the mic, Nanaba SKB is without doubt, one of the fastest rising and promising Artist about to add his spice to Ghana Music.

Dusige Music new signee deliberates lyrically on point about life

experiences, inspiring all to live life to the fullest by putting their worries behind and working hard to achieve their goals.

Nanaba SKB is currently signed to Dusige Multimedia and has been working on numerous projects with different artistes and producers to come out with the best of projects to storm the industry.

The song has already been released on digital stores including Spotify and Apple Music.

The official Music video is currently in the pipeline.

