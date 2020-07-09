Top Stories

Nanaba SKB employs Strongman on new single; Tycoon

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 14 mins ago

Fast-rising act, Nanaba SKB is out with a very heart touching vibe produced by Beatz Master and dubbed, Tycoon, which features renowned rapper, Strongman

From all indications, the singer over the previous years has studied some of the successful people in Ghana and across borders and have decided to work hard to become a Tycoon.

Advertisement

A song packed with emotions, encouragement and sweet melodies. Strongman was featured on “Tycoon” and has delivered as usual with unique punch lines and rap prowess.

Known for his incredible artistery behind the mic, Nanaba SKB is without doubt, one of the fastest rising and promising Artist about to add his spice to Ghana Music.

Dusige Music new signee deliberates lyrically on point about life
experiences, inspiring all to live life to the fullest by putting their worries behind and working hard to achieve their goals.

Nanaba SKB is currently signed to Dusige Multimedia and has been working on numerous projects with different artistes and producers to come out with the best of projects to storm the industry.

The song has already been released on digital stores including Spotify and Apple Music.

The official Music video is currently in the pipeline.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Video: Force Dem To Play Nonsense by Eno Barony feat. Sister Deborah & Strongman

Video: Force Dem To Play Nonsense by Eno Barony feat. Sister Deborah & Strongman

17th May 2020
Photo of Strongman’s “beef” in high demand as fans suggest Kweku Smoke, Yaa Pono as consumers

Strongman’s “beef” in high demand as fans suggest Kweku Smoke, Yaa Pono as consumers

30th April 2020
Photo of Audio: Walahi by Strongman feat. DopeNation

Audio: Walahi by Strongman feat. DopeNation

27th April 2020
Photo of Audio: My Voice by Strongman

Audio: My Voice by Strongman

14th April 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker