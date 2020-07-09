Kakra Jay dazzles the ladies with Highlife single; Odo Nsuo

Budding act, Kakra Jay has released his new Highlife single, ‘Odo Nsuo’, produced by the ever so talented, Jay Soundz.

The infectious rhythm and beat gives way for Kakra Jay’s crooning, which is always a sonic delight. Stream/download here.

Advertisement

Following on from ‘Wonkoa’, ‘Odo Nsuo’ is another smooth love song – a song that asks for one to take on the full commitment of love and being in a relationship.

Kakra Jay uses the song as an opportunity to tell a special lady all the things he thinks she’d like to hear. From promising faithfulness to sacrificing family ties.

Be sure to check this one out and share.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!