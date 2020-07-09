Back then, they thought Shatta was mad – Tinny

Nii Addo Quaynor, widely known in showbiz circles as the ace rapper Tinny, has hailed Shatta Wale for being a fighter from ‘’Bandana ‘’ days till now.

He further added that it wasn’t easy for him but with perseverance, he has reached to the level people can boast of him.



He admitted fighting for Shatta Wale because of a comment someone made about him concerning a song by Shatta Wale, ’I no get problem’.



I was in my car at Adabraka when a guy approaches me (Tinny) and he said to see the guy Bandana who sing I no dey get the problem, ‘’the guy fool paa he no gets problem wey he dey go take taxi’’ I got angry and fought with the guy for making that comment.

Since then Shatta Wale and I have become good friends.

Speaking with Fiifi Pratt on Afro joint show on kingdom plus, he revealed that he had done so many things for Shatta Wale that prove his friendship.



Many a times in those days’ people didn’t regard him (Shatta Wale). They thought he was mad due to his aggressiveness in becoming a star. During that time, I was with him and understood him.



The little advice I gave him was enough, ‘’he wouldn’t be like Bob Marley and die before his time but he will be alive and become a champion’’ he stated.



He concluded that Shatta Wale is a good and kind person, adding that he bought six Infinix phones for his six kids.

