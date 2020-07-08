Everybody Wash Out! AY Poyoo, Sho Madjozi to drop banger soon!

We could soon be looking at an Ay Poyoo and Sho Madjozi joint if everything goes on well as the moves of the The GOAT seems to be working.

The Internet sensation after his break onto the Ghanaian scene has been crossing borders as well because whilst receiving attention in Nigeria and riding on Michael Blackson to Hollywood, he has now landed in South Africa.



Sho Madjozi, a popular South African musician, who is the first female from the country to win a BET award, has taken to social media to announce that he has received a song from The GOAT.



This comes after the Ghanaian rapper with an online campaign expressed interest to work with the “John Cena” monster hitmaker and now, they have progressed to collaborating on a song which she already says ‘kind of bangs”.



See how Sho Madjozi announced her latest update with AY Poyoo in the tweet below.

I just got the song from @ay_poyoo it kind of bangs 😂🙈 https://t.co/Jr7N18VmkE — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) July 6, 2020

