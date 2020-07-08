Top Stories

Everybody Wash Out! AY Poyoo, Sho Madjozi to drop banger soon!

Just anticipate!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Everybody Wash Out! AY Poyoo, Sho Madjozi to drop banger soon!
Everybody Wash Out! AY Poyoo, Sho Madjozi to drop banger soon!

We could soon be looking at an Ay Poyoo and Sho Madjozi joint if everything goes on well as the moves of the The GOAT seems to be working.

The Internet sensation after his break onto the Ghanaian scene has been crossing borders as well because whilst receiving attention in Nigeria and riding on Michael Blackson to Hollywood, he has now landed in South Africa.

Sho Madjozi, a popular South African musician, who is the first female from the country to win a BET award, has taken to social media to announce that he has received a song from The GOAT.

This comes after the Ghanaian rapper with an online campaign expressed interest to work with the “John Cena” monster hitmaker and now, they have progressed to collaborating on a song which she already says ‘kind of bangs”.

See how Sho Madjozi announced her latest update with AY Poyoo in the tweet below.

Advertisement

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of EpiqMenz employs Agbeshie on ‘DownTown Guy’

EpiqMenz employs Agbeshie on ‘DownTown Guy’

4 days ago
Photo of It’s the collaboration of the Year! Patapaa ft. AY Poyoo; My Lady

It’s the collaboration of the Year! Patapaa ft. AY Poyoo; My Lady

5 days ago
Photo of Audio: My Lady by Patapaa feat. AY Poyoo

Audio: My Lady by Patapaa feat. AY Poyoo

5 days ago
Photo of Santrofi makes Ghana proud, tops European World Music Charts with; Alewa

Santrofi makes Ghana proud, tops European World Music Charts with; Alewa

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker