If I were there before, like they will say Ebony sounds like me – Tiisha

Newest signee of Zylofon Music, Tiisha has opened up on claims that she is riding upon the looks and sound of the late Ebony to sell her craft.

In an interview on Okay FM, she opined that although she admits to looking like Ebony, she is abhored by the image coverup.

She would love for Ghanaians to start appreciating her for who she really was and not for the fact that she looks like Ebony.

“In Ghana, Close Up is called Pepsodent and every Newspaper is called Graphic. You can’t change the opinions of people. If I was there before, like they would have said Ebony sounds like Tiisha”.

The ‘Packaging crooner however confessed to the fact that she gained some followers solely because they saw her to be a lookalike to Ebony.

