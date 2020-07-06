Top Stories

SOLLO7 keeps audience spellbound at Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
SOLLO7 keeps audience spellbound at Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020
SOLLO7 keeps audience spellbound at Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 Photo Credit: SOLLO7 /Facebook

On the 5th of July, 2020, TV3’s Adesawe Studio B was set on fire with the thrilling delivery of SOLLO7 during the 2020 edition of the popular pageant, ‘Ghana’s Most Beautiful.’

Doing a live re-rendition of Ghana’s classic Big Band Ga highlife anthem, Srotoi Yemlin, Sollo7 mounted the stage after the 16 contestants had taken position.

Advertisement

With the live instrumentals playing in the background, Sollo7 serenaded his way through the choreographing ladies while serving a soulful delivery of the song amidst cheers and applause.

The 5-minute performance came to a crescendo with the contestants pairing off and exiting the stage, leaving the ‘Say I Do’ crooner bringing the song to a beautiful halt.

The performance left the audience dazzled with some even wondering if he was lip-syncing due the perfection in his execution.

Sollo7, often referred to as Africa’s Golden Voice, is out with his sophomore album, The White Album.

The White Album is available on all online stores worldwide for streaming including: Apple Music – Google Play –  Spotify Aftown –  Amazon –  Deezer Tidal

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker