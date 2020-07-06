SOLLO7 keeps audience spellbound at Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020

On the 5th of July, 2020, TV3’s Adesawe Studio B was set on fire with the thrilling delivery of SOLLO7 during the 2020 edition of the popular pageant, ‘Ghana’s Most Beautiful.’

Doing a live re-rendition of Ghana’s classic Big Band Ga highlife anthem, Srotoi Yemlin, Sollo7 mounted the stage after the 16 contestants had taken position.

With the live instrumentals playing in the background, Sollo7 serenaded his way through the choreographing ladies while serving a soulful delivery of the song amidst cheers and applause.

The 5-minute performance came to a crescendo with the contestants pairing off and exiting the stage, leaving the ‘Say I Do’ crooner bringing the song to a beautiful halt.

The performance left the audience dazzled with some even wondering if he was lip-syncing due the perfection in his execution.

Sollo7, often referred to as Africa’s Golden Voice, is out with his sophomore album, The White Album.

The White Album is available on all online stores worldwide for streaming including: Apple Music – Google Play – Spotify – Aftown – Amazon – Deezer – Tidal

