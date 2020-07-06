Shatta Wale halts the release of ‘Gift Of God’ album till 2021

The African Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, after whetting the appetite of the masses towards his Gift Of God album, has postponed its release to 2021.

This was largely due to risk factors after considering the negative impact of the Coronavirus on mankind.

The musician in a Facebook post said he will instead be dropping singles to keep fans occupied till the release date.

“Preparation towards my studio album, GIFT OF GOD #GOG is still underway, myself and my team are working tirelessly to put together a timeless album that will stand the test of time and to give all my fans and music lovers around the world an unforgettable experience,” he posted.

“We were looking at dropping the album this year, but upon second thoughts looking at how the coronavirus pandemic is taken a heavy toll on mankind, we have decided to postpone the final release date to next year 2021”.

He also urged the public to observe all the Coronavirus safety protocols.

“I will like to use this opportunity to admonish each and everyone to take the virus seriously because it’s real. Follow the protocols.

Protect yourself at all times, wear nose masks, wash your hands regularly and use hand sanitizers more often, practice social distancing”.

