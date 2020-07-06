Mobeatz BangR debuts with new multi-genre EP; BangR Diaries

Producer-cum-artist, Mobeatz BangR has finally released his debut 6-track EP ”BangR Diaries” which comes with a bonus track.

It is a synthesis of Afrobeat, Pop, Soul, Hip-Hop, as well as Reggae inspired

instrumentations all of which are beautifully pieced together with vocals done in English, Twi and Ga.

Listen to ”BangR Diaries” here.

Being a producer-cum-artist, Mobeatz BangR’s profound mastery over sound enables him to give fans the best of both worlds on this eccentric project.

To further illuminate his stylish range, the act features other exotic artists in the frame of Ghanaian US-based Soul singer, SSUE, Ghanaian US-based Reggae artist, BlackUp and Cameroonian US-based rapper, Pmartt.

”BangR Diaries” is a bright and electrifying journey through the mind of a musical genius. Its production and composition are remarkably G-O-O-D, with songs exuding a strong African vibe.

Simply put, it is an EP that rocks the heart of a full-fledged album and nothing less. Songs on the EP include; ‘Deja Vu’, ‘Time’, ‘Pretty’, ‘Gyidi’, ‘Lit’, ‘Bo Noor’ and ‘True Baller’.

The Chicago-based act, is poised to be the next big thing in the Afro-sphere and his innate ability to forge authentic African rhythms from ground up is unmatched.

Accordingly, he’s had a big influence on almost every song we love on radio today, giving rise to a host of undeniable club bangers and hits, such as the multiple award-winning hit by VVIP in 2016, ‘Skolom’, to name a few.

Ever since his rise to fame, MoBeatz BangR has been actively delivering top shelf records with some of Ghana’s finest: ‘100%’ by M.anifest and ‘Talk to Me’ by Stonebwoy featuring Kranium, being a few of such in recent years.

”BangR Diaries” adds to the above and is an audio thrill blessed with great replay value.

It is sure to pull you through the many weekends ahead, so sit back, hit play and let your mind drift through the next generation of Afrocentric sounds.

