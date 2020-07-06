FreeVibes serenades with Nketoade

FreeVibe releases a new single he calls “Nketoade” in which the rapper paints a picture of a young lady whom he has fallen in love with.

Nketoade is a Ghanaian language (Twi) which literally means “The younger the better”. With pure African and Afrobeat style, you can’t do anything but to dance to this song.

Anything from mountainous areas; river banks; at the beach; in the trees; to watching the night sky, FreeVibe is interested.

He always makes it clear that in his solitude at those natural areas, he finds the inspiration to write the songs we all love.

