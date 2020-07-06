E.L hosts Kwame Dame, Dr. Laylow, Tradey in visuals for; Change My Story

E.L has employed the lyrical genius of Kwame Dame, Dr. Laylow and Tradey for the audiovisual release of his hard-hitting track ‘Change My Story’.

The anthem is featured on his latest musical offering ”Leaks 1”.

E.L’s verse is straight up top shelf, with Kwame Dame, Dr. Laylow and Tradey maintaining all that firepower through to the end.

The video shows E.L & the featured artists performing their lyrics and displaying the emotion running through the whole song. A simple and effective presentation.

Watch the Visivo-directed visual and be sure to check out the full playlist here.

