Amerado targets Wendy Shay, DopeNation, others in Yetee Nsem ep. 7

The song was produced by TwoBars and video directed by Director K.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Following the successful release of 6 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 7 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Wendy Shay, DopeNation, Akuapem Poloo, Anas, Kuami Eugene, Bhim, among others.

The song was produced by TwoBars and video directed by Director K.

