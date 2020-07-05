Finally! Camidoh releases first body of work

After weeks of anticipation, Camidoh has finally released his 6-track compilation dubbed the Contingency Plan EP.

The debut project sees the GB Recz and Grind Don’t Stop artiste stand out throughout with flawless transitions from one song to the other.

A predominantly love-themed EP, the Contingency Plan comes with brilliant productions amidst super vocals that does justice to each song with different rhythms.

All the songs were produced with much passion by Nektunez, La Slame and Laykay Beatz, which made the whole project standout by the fusion of different sounds making it just brilliant work.

Download/Stream CP: https://fanlink.to/MidohCP

From Find Me flowing into Hot Pursuit, Camidoh talks about the hate and deprecate he has encountered from pursuers and their wish for him to diminish.

He maintains this tempo up till TikTok (Available), a soothing yet danceable love song on which he delivers outstandingly on the jam.

