Top Stories

EpiqMenz employs Agbeshie on ‘DownTown Guy’

He won 3rd place in the AfriMusic Song Contest 2020 with this song.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 44 mins ago
EpiqMenz employs Agbeshie on new single; DownTown Guy
EpiqMenz employs Agbeshie on new single; DownTown Guy Photo Credit: EpiqMenz

EpiqMenz features Agbeshie on ‘DownTown Guy’ – the song that catapulted him to the 3rd place in the AfriMusic Song Contest 2020.

Produced by Eson, the Afro-Pop single is an avenue to express love and appreciation for all African women.

Advertisement

‘Wrowroho’ hitmaker adds his voice to the song that gained thousands of votes and support from the public and judges.

‘DownTown Guy’ is now available for you to listen to, stream and add to your music library.

You can follow them across social media, especially TWITTER: @EpiqMenz, @AgbeshieMusic

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Wendy Shay sets the records straight; claims 4th ‘S’ spot

Wendy Shay sets the records straight; claims 4th ‘S’ spot

5 days ago
Photo of Beyonce to release Already video ft. Shatta Wale

Beyonce to release Already video ft. Shatta Wale

6 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago
Photo of Jethro Sheeran set to drop a remix ft. Shatta Wale, Ed Sheeran

Jethro Sheeran set to drop a remix ft. Shatta Wale, Ed Sheeran

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker