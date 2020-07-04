EpiqMenz employs Agbeshie on ‘DownTown Guy’

EpiqMenz features Agbeshie on ‘DownTown Guy’ – the song that catapulted him to the 3rd place in the AfriMusic Song Contest 2020.

Produced by Eson, the Afro-Pop single is an avenue to express love and appreciation for all African women.

‘Wrowroho’ hitmaker adds his voice to the song that gained thousands of votes and support from the public and judges.

‘DownTown Guy’ is now available for you to listen to, stream and add to your music library.

You can follow them across social media, especially TWITTER: @EpiqMenz, @AgbeshieMusic

