Edem eases anticipation with ‘Mood Swings’ pre-order link

Ace rapper/singer-songwriter and head honcho of the Gbevunation has released the pre-order link for his much-anticipated “Mood Swings” EP

Growing up, the older generation was mandated with the sole duty of preparing the younger generation for the world ahead. How to navigate through the storms without being a liability to themselves and the world at large.

Advertisement

Parents made conscious efforts to inculcate some basic but strong principles in life of their children so it could guide them for the rest of their lives.

The story isn’t far from that of the illustrious Ghanaian musician, Edem, who is known mainly for his Rap competency and his proficiency with the local Ghanaian dialect, Ewe.

Also like most people, Edem shares an unbreakable bond with his late Mum with lessons taught him leaving an indelible mark in his life and his new EP, #MoodSwings.

In spite of their permanent connection, this is the first time Edem mentions his mum in his entire career as a celebrated Ghanaian Musician.

Over the years, the artiste has made his name and career in and out of Ghana with hit songs like “You Dey Craze” featuring notable multiple award-winning artistes Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie; “Nyedzilo” featuring Nigeria’s superstar Rekado Banks.

Not forgetting other hit songs like “I’m The One” featuring UK based Ghanaian Rapper, Sway, through “Koene”, “Bra Fremi Fremi”, “Gbevu”, “Over Again”, just to mention a few.

Speaking to Edem in an interview, the brilliant Musician clearly drew the line connecting these values from his mum taught him, using colours as reference on his yet to be release EP. He expressed that:

“MoodSwings is the various spaces I find myself creatively as an artiste and the various emotions that I find myself carrying at every point in time through my creativity.”

Advertisement

Stressing that “it also overlaps against the backdrop of me seeing life as colors and understanding that every mood is a different color which is something that I was raised on by mom. Letting me understand how to see life in colors and so it comes to bare on my music and my emotions towards the music.”

Beautifully representing each mood with a color, the songs on the EP, from “Love You”, “Kpo”, “Money”, “Efo Kojo”, “In Ghana” and “Chidi”, colourfully comes together as an embodiment of whom Edem is.

When asked which of the songs resonates with the teachings of his late mum, Edem recalled that “Each one of them because my mum didn’t say that a particular thing was or is what works in life, she said: it is all the colours that come together to get you to see the rainbow. The rainbow is a representation of the brighter side of life, and so synergy is in all the moods coming together.”

The world can also connect and explore their musical Mood Swings on all digital music platforms, which includes iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Deezer etc.

Pre- order link: https://ditto.fm/edem_moodswings

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!