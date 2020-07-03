Sista Afia throws shots at Ghana’s Reggae/Dancehall acts

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia is in the studios with Stonebwoy after claiming to have single-handedly ressurrect the female rap game.

After her lyrical battle with Freda Rhymz and Eno Barony, the ‘Jeje’ singer has hinted at her next big move.



In an Instagram post, Sista Afia said she is about to try something different after she saved the female ‘rap game’ in the country.



She asked her fans to guess the next genre she is about to throw light on which obviously seems to be Reggae/Dancehall.

Advertisement

But hold on! Is she first of all claiming that Reggae/Dancehall is dead? With all the two Ghanaian music heavyweights in there?



She captioned a photo with Stonebwoy: “After saving the female (RapGame), guess which genre I’m about to throw light on. Myself with the one and only 1 GAD @stonebwoyb. BHIM NATION X SLAYNATION ????????”



Known for her creativity and singing prowess, we cannot wait to know what Sista Afia and Stonebwoy would dish out.



Check Sista Afia’s post below.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!