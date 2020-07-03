It’s the collaboration of the Year! Patapaa ft. AY Poyoo; My Lady

You’ve got to be kidding me! Patapaa & the Goat? Two of Ghana’s most comical music entertainers on one track?

As intriguing as it may sound, Patapaa has hosted AY Poyoo on his latest single, My Lady.

The joint narrates a love story that leaves the ‘Scopatumana crooner spellbound by the love of her lady.

‘The Goat’ doesn’t disappoint as he adds his unique rap lines to the joint, making it an explosion of musical madness.

Stream the newest Afrobeat banger below;

