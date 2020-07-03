It’s a Fante fusion as Lasmid hosts Kofi Kinaata on; Odo Brassband

From ruling the MTN Hitmaker stage to bagging a record deal with Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music, Lasmid is making waves as he drops a Kofi Kinaata assisted joint, Odo Brassband.

The latest single is a lovers jam hinged on a mid tempo Afrobeat tune that sedates the listener into falling in love all over again.

You can’t go wrong with Kofi Kinaata’s Fante rap lines as he decodes the mysteries of love in a simplified delivery.

Lasmid himself isn’t bad with his Fante singing as he perfectly complements the Fante Rap god with his profound and in-depth lyrics.

