Dorcas Agyiri debuts unto the Gospel music scene with; My Gratitude

New entrant the unto the Gospel music scene, Minstrel Dorcas Agyiri has debuted with a spirit filled worship medley; My Gratitude.

Narrating how she came about the song, she revealed, “Few months ago during my quiet time, I was led to sing some songs.

Advertisement

While singing these songs, the leading grew stronger as I felt directed to record a cover as an offering of thanks to God for all that He has done for me and my family.

I communicated this to my husband, who agreed to do this with me and also encouraged me when I thought of not going through with it.

In the course of days, this leading grew stronger, even when I was not necessarily singing the songs.

This time, not only was there a push in my spirit, but also a warning and a prompting of the impacts that this cover would have:

•This Worship Medley is set to remind you of God’s greatness and His desire to manifest this greatness in your life.

•This Worship Medley will serve as a point of contact for everyone desiring and trusting God for fruitfulness in their marriages and homes: the Lord says, “this is your season!”

•This Worship Medley is for everyone who is pregnant with babies, and pregnant with purpose(whether ministry, divine callings, visions and dreams). The Lord says that you shall deliver with ease, and that concerning you, He will not share His glory with anyone!

I pray that as you worship with these songs, the Lord will connect you with His presence and give you a testimony!

Advertisement

I would love to conclude by expressing my sincere gratitude to the matriarchs of faith@Sola Allyson and @Evang.Tope Alabi for such spirit filled songs that connect us to God’s presence. It’s an honour to identify with the grace of God upon their lives”.

Follow the links and stay connected people of God as we worship the Lord in the “Yoruba way”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!