Otuntu releases debut album!

Nana B Otuntu, known musically as Otuntu, has released his first alum titled One Day after working with Wanlov The Kuborlor on a separate project.

Amongst other artists who helped in making the Album include D Cryme, De Jinjah and Nelson (Stars Of the Future fame).

The 10-track album doesn’t fit into one particular genre as it cuts into HighLife through to Gospel music and also Hiplife.

In announcing the album, Otuntu stated: “I’m very attached to this album due to emotional connection I have with some of the songs… eg. ( Popee) explains how I felt about the condition my Dad put us through.”

