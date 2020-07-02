Top Stories

Otuntu releases debut album!

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
EyE Wo by Otuntu
Photo Credit: Otuntu

Nana B Otuntu, known musically as Otuntu, has released his first alum titled One Day after working with Wanlov The Kuborlor on a separate project.

Amongst other artists who helped in making the Album include D Cryme, De Jinjah and Nelson (Stars Of the Future fame).

Advertisement

The 10-track album doesn’t fit into one particular genre as it cuts into HighLife through to Gospel music and also Hiplife.

In announcing the album, Otuntu stated: “I’m very attached to this album due to emotional connection I have with some of the songs… eg. ( Popee) explains how I felt about the condition my Dad put us through.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of 2020 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Photo of Jethro Sheeran set to drop a remix ft. Shatta Wale, Ed Sheeran

Jethro Sheeran set to drop a remix ft. Shatta Wale, Ed Sheeran

5 days ago
Photo of Top 10 Kumasi-based artistes making major waves globally

Top 10 Kumasi-based artistes making major waves globally

5 days ago
Photo of Fans corner Stefflon Don into confirming a Shatta Wale feature

Fans corner Stefflon Don into confirming a Shatta Wale feature

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker