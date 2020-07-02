Kweku Lee campaigns against addiction

Defining addiction is tricky, and knowing how to handle one is even harder but Rapper Kweku Lee has shared his take on addiction in a song.

The inspiration behind this song came while Kweku Lee was watching a video of a young lady who had been addicted to drugs cum prostitution transformed drastically just within 6 months.

Young Addiction artwork

Titled Young Addict, the sound put together by Kweku Lee’s (real name Alexander Kweku Tenkorang) long time producer ItSlumOnTheBeat.

“The feeling of loneliness and isolation are exacerbated during social distancing and can cause our mental health to suffer. This is the time we need each other. Kindly reach out to one another” – Kweku Lee.

Download & stream – https://ditto.fm/young-addict

