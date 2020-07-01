SK Frimpong drops yet another power-packed thriller; Weapon of Worship

Gifted worshipper and recording artiste, SK Frimpong is out with visuals for ‘Weapon of Worship’ off his annual concert, Dynamic Praise 2019.

This has been the flagship delivery of his ministry that has in turn made him a saught after vessel for all these years.

After many pleas to release the video, the demands of the masses have now been met as his worship packages almost always attracts dumbfounding testimonies and draws down the manifest presence of God unto all that listen and connect to it.

i bet you that once you start watching ‘Weapon of Worship’, the immediate environment and atmosphere around you will begin to feel denser and cloudy with the glory of God.

SK Frimpong is no Joke when it comes to contacting the deeper things of the spirit through worship.

Prove me wrong by watching and commenting below:

