KobbySalm hosts top Nigerian act, Okey Sokay on; ‘Jejeli’
A-list urban gospel act, KobbySalm has employed one of Nigeria’s renowned urban gospel artistes, Okey Sokay for a new jam titled, Jejeli.
The release comes ahead of his highly-anticipated debut album, In The Midst Of Comfort (#ITMOC).
The upbeat song which has a blend of Twi, Yoruba, and pidgin language talks about the unfailing love of God.
The song is a complete jam and the groove will certainly get you up on your feet even as we await In The Midst Of Comfort (#ITMOC).
