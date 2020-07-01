Karisma debuts with a lovers jam; OBIANGERI

New entrant Karisma is bent on letting the nation and the world at large hear of his talent as he drops his maiden release, OBIANGERI.

The Savage Nation Records signee has tipped his debut single to be an emotional and sensational song about a girl (OBIANGERI), who often act’s really strange towards her love and care.

OBIANGERI is a love anthem and is expected to make waves for the lovers out there and shoot the Savage Nation Records act into the limelight.

Listen and stream the song below;

