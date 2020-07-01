Eva Maria leaves her mark on Miss Ghana 2020 audience

Singer Eva Maria, on Sunday 28th June 2020, gave a performance that left an astonishing mark on the audience present at the Miss Ghana 2020 fashion show.

Taking control of the stage at the Underbridge Events Center, East Legon, Eva Maria wowed the audience and those watching at home with a powerful vocal output that matched a wonderful appearance.

The artist, signed unto the Kri8 Music label, performed her song “Empower Yourself”, a classic song that speaks about the self-drive and self-empowerment of an individual.

Her performance left people asking questions and making submissions on Eva Maria’S growth in the Ghanaian music industry with her soothing voice and indisputable talent.

The show was powered by Kri8 Concept, a 360 multimedia/events marketing firm, under the auspices of Exclusive Events Ghana, the organizers of the prestigious annual Miss Ghana event, saw amazing performances by artists from the Kri8 Music Record label, also a subsidiary of the Kri8 Group of companies.

Eva Maria performing

