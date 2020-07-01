Top Stories

Eva Maria leaves her mark on Miss Ghana 2020 audience

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour ago
Eva Maria leaves her mark on Miss Ghana 2020 audience
Eva Maria leaves her mark on Miss Ghana 2020 audience. Photo Credit: Eva Maria

Singer Eva Maria, on Sunday 28th June 2020, gave a performance that left an astonishing mark on the audience present at the Miss Ghana 2020 fashion show.

Taking control of the stage at the Underbridge Events Center, East Legon, Eva Maria wowed the audience and those watching at home with a powerful vocal output that matched a wonderful appearance.

Advertisement

The artist, signed unto the Kri8 Music label, performed her song “Empower Yourself”, a classic song that speaks about the self-drive and self-empowerment of an individual.

Her performance left people asking questions and making submissions on Eva Maria’S growth in the Ghanaian music industry with her soothing voice and indisputable talent.

The show was powered by Kri8 Concept, a 360 multimedia/events marketing firm, under the auspices of Exclusive Events Ghana, the organizers of the prestigious annual Miss Ghana event, saw amazing performances by artists from the Kri8 Music Record label, also a subsidiary of the Kri8 Group of companies.

Eva Maria leaves her mark on Miss Ghana 2020 audience
Eva Maria performing

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker