Sorakiss hints on releasing an EP soon

Upon a brief hiatus, the beautiful songbird, Sorakiss returns with a new single yet to be released dubbed, 411.

“I am back in the studio, working on some new projects here and there and 411 should pave the way for a couple projects, hopefully before an EP,

maybe”, Sorakiss confirmed.

The stunning Queen of Love & Soul music after weeks of several speculations, took to social media to confirm her impending release of 411.

“This project is greatly inspired by the love experiences of my life, the girl across the street and millions of females across borders, and this experience has transformed me not just as an artist but also my personality”, she opined.

Sorakiss spoke about her impending project in a team’s virtual listening session, citing that 411 was her gift to her fans who have waited patiently for something new.

“My fans deserve something personal, something relatable and this is my gift to them. During failed relationships, we wonder if it’s okay to love again. You sure need to, but be patient and enjoy life”.

Sorakiss has enjoyed a decent amount recognition in the industry, first with her collaboration with the talented Akwaboah and recently Kuami Eugene.

Sorakiss is set to release 411 on 10th July 2020, and will be available for download and streaming on all digital platforms.

Music production is credited to Titi Marshall Gomez (Gomezbeatx).

