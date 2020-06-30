Bisa Kdei’s 4th album to feature top international acts

Highlife’s very own best kept secret, Bisa Kdei is prepping up for the outdooring of his fourth studio album.

After a successful release of his latest single ‘Ofie Nipa’ with songstress Sista Afia, he is bound to follow up with one of his greatest albums yet.



An exclusive insight into what is to be his most well received piece of music reveals a December release packed up with some top international features.



The consistent hitmaker has blessed Ghanaians and other Francophone nations with 3 solid albums; “Thanksgiving”, “BreakThrough” and “Highlife Konnect”.

The “Thanksgiving” album had songs like “Odo Carpenter”, “Saa”, “Baba”, among others.

“BreakThrough” album on the other hand had hit songs like “Brother Brother”, “Mansa”, “Samina” while “Highlife Konnect” had thrilling songs like “Asew”, “Pocket”, “Hammer”, “Life”, among others.



The ‘Ofie Nipa’ crooner broke into Ghana’s music limelight back in 2012 with “Azonto Ghost” single and has been one of the few artistes keeping the Highlife genre alive beyond the shores of Ghana.

