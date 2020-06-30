Top Stories

Alka takes over the month of July with new project

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 6 mins ago
Alka takes over the month of July with new project
Alka takes over the month of July with new project. Photo Credit: Alka

Young US-based talent Alka is preparing to release a new 6-track EP project titled Afro Vice City in the month of July 2020.

Real name Ahmed Gariba, Alka is working with top producers Jaemally Beatz, JuwonMix, CallieMajik Beats, Mykah, Beatzbydb and King Phresoo for the project.

Advertisement
Alka takes over the month of July with new project
Artwork for Afro Vice City

With his great passion for music amidst great inspiration from African music legends at a young age, Alka is on a journey to use his music to heal the world.

Speaking about his Afro Vice City project, Alka said: “With the confidence I am having in myself and the support I am getting from family and friends, I know this project will get me the recognition I deserve.”.

Afro Vice City will be released on 10th July 2020 – @Alkamusiq

Alka currently lives in New York City in the United States of America where he holds an associate degree in Criminal Justice.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Sampling vs Interpolation – Paul Ayitey

Sampling vs Interpolation – Paul Ayitey

4 days ago
Photo of From honoring an ex-president to doing CSR; Keche blesses lives this week!

From honoring an ex-president to doing CSR; Keche blesses lives this week!

5 days ago
Photo of Let’s turn it up with Tsoobi on 26th June

Let’s turn it up with Tsoobi on 26th June

5 days ago
Photo of Michael Blankson hosts AY Poyoo on IG Live; Snoop Dogg reacts again!

Michael Blankson hosts AY Poyoo on IG Live; Snoop Dogg reacts again!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker