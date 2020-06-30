Alka takes over the month of July with new project

Young US-based talent Alka is preparing to release a new 6-track EP project titled Afro Vice City in the month of July 2020.

Real name Ahmed Gariba, Alka is working with top producers Jaemally Beatz, JuwonMix, CallieMajik Beats, Mykah, Beatzbydb and King Phresoo for the project.

Artwork for Afro Vice City

With his great passion for music amidst great inspiration from African music legends at a young age, Alka is on a journey to use his music to heal the world.

Speaking about his Afro Vice City project, Alka said: “With the confidence I am having in myself and the support I am getting from family and friends, I know this project will get me the recognition I deserve.”.

Afro Vice City will be released on 10th July 2020 – @Alkamusiq

Alka currently lives in New York City in the United States of America where he holds an associate degree in Criminal Justice.

