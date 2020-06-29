Top Stories

Wendy Shay sets the records straight; claims 4th ‘S’ spot

Her achievements in just 2 years is indeed remarkable.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Wendy Shay sets the records straight; claims 4th 'S' spot
Wendy Shay sets the records straight; claims 4th 'S' spot Photo Credit: Wendy Shay/Facebook

Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay, in a latest tweet has adorned on herself the 4th ‘S’ in Ghana Music industry’s 3 ‘S’ i.e Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy.

In her attempts to defend her self-acclaimed title of being the topmost female artiste in the industry, the ‘Akokra Gangster’ crooner has made a very serious claim.

She has confidently and unapologetically aligned or attached herself to the reigning trio in Ghana’s music industry. A very bold statement we must say!

Wendy Shay’s achievements over a span of just 2 years is indeed remarkable as most of her releases turn out to be instant hits!!! You name them.

Do you support her claims or think it’s just mere clout chasing?

