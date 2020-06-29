Samini reacts Wendy Shay’s claim of being in the 4 ‘S’

Wendy Shay has stepped on the tail of the lion Samini by swapping up his position in Ghana’s 4 ‘S’ with her own name and he has reacted.

Following Shay’s tweet of being the only female in the hall of fame of the 4 reigning artistes in Ghana, Samini has rebutted with another detailed tweet.

The internationally acclaimed King of live performance made it known to Wendy Shay that the prestige of being counted as part of the 4 S meant that your showbiz name had to start with an S and not a WS.

He tweeted, “There must be Power in the letter “S”. You need a suit with it written on your chest lol. You want to make the list so bad “WS”? “S” for star, S for spirituality, S for seriousness, S for simplicity, S for solar .. make I continue? The name must start with “S” if anything”.

There must be Power in the letter “S”. You need a suit with it written on your chest lol. You want to make the list so bad “WS”? “S” for star ,S for spirituality ,S for seriousness ,S for simplicity ,S for solar .. make I continue? 🔑 The name must start with “S” if anything 🎯 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) June 29, 2020

He further seemed to be throwing jabs at Bullet with yet another tweet although in all his tweets he never emphatically mentioned the name of Wendy Shay or Bullet of Rufftown Records.

🏃🏾💨 Snipper hit target again with one #bullet but it’s not a surprise because we all know he means #whenhesay 💥.. tink abarit 😂😂😂😂😂 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) June 29, 2020

