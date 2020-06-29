Omotola jams to Ya Adu’s ‘Bust My Brain’ in viral TikTok video

Renowned Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has been spotted on Tik Tok grooving to the music of budding act, Ya Adu’s Bust My Brain.

Music producer extraordinaire, Tubhani Duncan of Tubhani Muzik produced the banger which currently making waves in Nigeria.

Bust My Brain by Ya Adu is currently among the top ranking songs on the highly patronized TikTok app and Omotola just couldn’t get enough of it.

Kindly stream and listen to the song below and support our very own Ghanaian talent till the world hears of her.

