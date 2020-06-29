Fans elated as Joe Mettle, MOGmusic poised to drop new releases

Joe Mettle and MOGmusic are hopefully set to bless the populace once more with soul-stirring and edifying masterpieces soon.

Joe Mettle took to his social media handles to announce the release of a new single titled ‘Yesu Mo’ which literally translates to mean ‘thank you Jesus’.

Not giving any set date for the release, he dropped the official cover artwork of the single as a teaser and also a snippet of his vocal team rehearsing the song.

The announcement was well received and trended instantly as the ears of fans were tingled and teased.

On the other hand, the ‘Be Lifted’ hitmaker equally took to his social media pages to query his followers on whether or not he should drop a single off ‘The Xperience’ concert that he successfully held just before the lockdown.

MOGmusic was met with a host of affirmative replies that would definitely get him overwhelmed and eager to bless the lives of souls globally once more.

Should I drop a single from the Xperience album this July ? 🤔 — MOGmusic (@MOGmusic_) June 27, 2020

Let’s get ready for an outpoor of sweet melodies and spiritually elevating lyrics from two of our favorite gospel artistes in the next few days, weeks or months!

