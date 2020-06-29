Top Stories

Confirmed! DopeNation exits Lynx Entertainment

DopeNation exits Lynx Entertainment Photo Credit: DopeNation/ google images

Award-winning music duo, DopeNation has been confirmed to have parted ways with Lynx Entertainment after the expiration of their contract.

Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment, explained that they signed a short term contract with the duo and have decided to part ways after the expiration of the contract.

The hitmaking duo consisting of Micheal Boafo (B2) and Tony Boafo (Twist), with hits such as ‘Eish’, ‘Naami’ & ‘Zanku’ commenced their contract in April 2019.

Despite their denial of the rumor, Richie Mensah told MzGee in an interview on Showbiz 927 on 3FM that the contract has indeed ended.

“…our deal with DopeNation was a short one than we normally do…” the Lynx Entertainment CEO said.

He explained that “we signed a short term deal where we were going to elevate their brand…the contract ended not too long ago…”

However, Richie disclosed that DopeNation is “still part of the family” and was ready to offer them any assistance.

