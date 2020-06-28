Beyonce to release Already video ft. Shatta Wale

American singer Beyonce is preparing to release a music film, Black Is King, that will include music videos from her The Lion King: Gift album.

Amongst the music videos include the video for the bopping song Already which featured maverick Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale earlier confirmed he has already shot the music video for the song somewhere in the US in 2019.

BLACK IS KING — A Film by Beyoncé. 👑



July 31st on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/FNEoJaQFUd — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 28, 2020

With anticipation building to see the finished work on 31st July 2020, the music video for already will further cement Shatta Wale’s worldwide status.

