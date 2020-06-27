Top Stories

Jethro Sheeran set to drop a remix ft. Shatta Wale, Ed Sheeran

Watch out for a Shatta Wale's feature with the Sheerans!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 53 mins ago
Jethro Sheeran set to drop remix ft. Shatta Wale, Ed Sheeran
Jethro Sheeran set to drop remix ft. Shatta Wale, Ed Sheeran

UK-based hip hop, urban pop & Reggae artiste/producer & cousin of Ed Sheeran, Jethro Sheeran aka Alonestar has announced a feature with Shatta Wale.

In a twitter interview by Celebrity Access, he revealed that his favorite song ever, Raise Em Up, was yet to be recorded as he intends to feature Shatta Wale on its remix which would have his cousin Ed Sheeran and Freeway on.

Advertisement

Jethro, aside being an artiste, has executive produced all the tracks on Bars and Melody’s album “143” which successfully went straight to number 4 in the UK “Official” Charts and has subsequently gone platinum.

In December 2017,he featured on the
Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica album which included Ed Sheeran, Sean Paul, Sean Kingston, Lee Scratch Perry, Tim Starr, Contractor, Damian Marley and Stephen Marley.

The album reached no 1 on the Billboard Charts in February 2018. It’s 2020 edition was headlined by our very own Shatta Wale and included Alonestar.

So there you have it once more. Expect Ed Sheeran and Shatta Wale on one “global pandemic hit” soon as Alonestar puts it!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Sister Deborah featured in Spotify Juneteenth celebrations

Sister Deborah featured in Spotify Juneteenth celebrations

5 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago
Photo of 10 hitmakers who double up as amazing fathers!

10 hitmakers who double up as amazing fathers!

6 days ago
Photo of Here is a list of Father’s Day themed Ghanaian songs

Here is a list of Father’s Day themed Ghanaian songs

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker