Jethro Sheeran set to drop a remix ft. Shatta Wale, Ed Sheeran

UK-based hip hop, urban pop & Reggae artiste/producer & cousin of Ed Sheeran, Jethro Sheeran aka Alonestar has announced a feature with Shatta Wale.

In a twitter interview by Celebrity Access, he revealed that his favorite song ever, Raise Em Up, was yet to be recorded as he intends to feature Shatta Wale on its remix which would have his cousin Ed Sheeran and Freeway on.

Jethro, aside being an artiste, has executive produced all the tracks on Bars and Melody’s album “143” which successfully went straight to number 4 in the UK “Official” Charts and has subsequently gone platinum.

Raise me up remix ft @edsheeran I’ve asked @shattawalegh to feature as is @Phillyfreezer 🔥🔥🔥 it’s a huge track coming soon! #GlobalShutdown pandemic hit coming ! Who wants #Shattawale on this ? Like an tag if you think so ?! #ShattaSheeran 🔥🔥 https://t.co/UxgiHKiiem — jethro ALONESTAR Sheeran (@ALONESTAR1) June 26, 2020

In December 2017,he featured on the

Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica album which included Ed Sheeran, Sean Paul, Sean Kingston, Lee Scratch Perry, Tim Starr, Contractor, Damian Marley and Stephen Marley.

The album reached no 1 on the Billboard Charts in February 2018. It’s 2020 edition was headlined by our very own Shatta Wale and included Alonestar.

So there you have it once more. Expect Ed Sheeran and Shatta Wale on one “global pandemic hit” soon as Alonestar puts it!

