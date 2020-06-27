Focus on our music, not our private life – Mishasha

Female artiste Mishasha has shared her opinion as to what privacy is for an artist since once you are in the limelight, everything you do becomes of public importance.

With her, she feels that artistes need to have a private life by keeping certain things about them out of public eyes.

From what you do to entertain yourself, your favourite meal or even the football club you support will always come under scrutiny by the public.

Female artistes have come under pressure for sometime now as to disclosing whom they are dating and mostly there is the assertion that they are dating their managers.

In an interview with Nana Lion on PLUZZ 89.9Fm, Mishasha made this statement: “Inasmuch as someone is out there being a celebrity doing what they do, people feel their life is supposed to 100% exposure, no it’s not so“.

“Being out there doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a private life. It’s the mentality out there which is causing all of this“

Mishasha also emphasised that being an artiste is mainly about the musical aspect of it, so the focus should be on their artistic sides rather than their personal lifes.

“If I decide to reveal it, then it’s fine but it should look and feel like a necessity or without it being known, things can’t go well for me”, Mishasha said.

Mishasha is an Afro dancehall artiste who has recently released a new single; Informal Bae, which celebrates soldiers for the wonderful work they are doing.

