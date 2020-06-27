Top Stories

Amerado presents this week's 'Yeete Nsem' news summary Photo Credit: Amerado / Facebook

Following the successful release of 5 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 6 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Nana Aba Anamoah and her Range Rover, Kelvyn Boy and Bhim fans, among other things.

The song was produced by TwoBars and video directed by Director K.

Stream on Audiomack here: https://audiomack.com/amerado/song/yeete-nsem-episode-6

