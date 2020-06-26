The next “Sarkodie” could be La Jay – Merqury Quaye

Young rapper La Jay, on the Hot Picks show on Joy Prime, was been touted by presenter Merqury Quaye as one to look out for to be the next “Sarkodie“.

In describing his style of music, Merqury said “I like his vibe, I like his flow and I think he’s one of the promising rappers up on the scene”.

Advertisement

Merqury also urged Ghanaians to make sure to follow him and get to know what La Jay is doing in his career.

He further went on to encourage the industry to support the young champ as he climbs the ladder up.

La Jay is currently signed to 3RD Music Records, a subsidiary of 3RD Media Group.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!