Mood Swings: Edem announces 6-track EP

Rapper Edem has announced, for the first time in five years, the expected release of a contemporary, genre-fluid a six-track EP titled Mood Swings.

Mood Swings, an audio-visual EP, speaks to a multiplicity of theme including paying homage to his mum who passed on when the rapper was only 13 years old.

In announcing the project Edem made clear that “ Mood Swings is a full display of my confidence in my understanding of art, while disregarding the orthodox concept of being a rapper or singer.”

Mood Swings artwork

On his choice of title for the EP, Edem emphasised that it aptly illustrates the actually ever-changing emotions of a creator. “I was in my space, and I was fully driving all my thoughts.”

Since Books and Rhymes (the last in a trilogy of highly-decorated albums), Edem, who hails from Dzogadze has maintained a continual presence among the country’s top-tier by frequently deploying charismatic, socially significant singles.

“The project revolves around family & friends with each song ensconced in a different psychic zone“.

With videos shot against the emotionally symbolic colours of pink, green, black, white, green, yellow, and grey, Mood Swings comes with 6 interviews that provide perspective on the songs, serving as a guide throughout the deeply personal EP.

All visuals on Mood Swings are directed by Nana Asihene of NKACC.

For his efforts, he has raked in multiple laurels in Ghana and beyond the nation’s shores.

