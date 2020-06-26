Top Stories

Lil Win is entertainment in all aspects – Efya

The undefeated reigning multiple award-winning female Vocalist, Efya Nokturnal has hailed Comic Actor/artiste Kojo Nkansah Lil Win as the most fascinating person to her.

She revealed this in an interview with Quophi Okyeame on Angel radio’s drive time show where she was being asked 30 questions.

She confessed that everything that Lil Win does is funny to her and that he was “entertainment in all aspects”.

She further gave an assessment of herself as having a mad side to her character which she only showcases or channels into her performances on stage.

There were several interesting facts Efya dropped about herself during the session such as her favorite color being black, the mountains being favorite place and a wealthy and matured man as her ideal man.

She recently released a Tiwa Savage assisted single, The One, which is currently being promoted and receiving massive reception.

Lil Win has also equally released an Article Wan assisted joint dubbed, How Dare You and it’s also receiving massive airplay.

