Fans corner Stefflon Don into confirming a Shatta Wale feature

A-list British female rapper & singer-songwriter, of Jamaican descent, Stephanie Victoria Allen, known professionally as Stefflon Don, has confirmed a Shatta Wale feature.

The decorated rapper revealed this after being pressed by her fans to know the owner of an upcoming release that had herself and Shatta Wale on.

Advertisement

She clarified that the song wasn’t hers and that she had been featured by Shatta Wale who is currently preparing to come out with his first ever album that features several global chart-topping artistes including Beyoncé, Vybz Kartel, among others.

A fan with the twitter handle @theguymanaj quizzed Stefflon Don, “Do you own the song with @ShattaWalegh?”, to which she replied, “No, it’s his”, adding a laughing emoji with a sweaty brow.

So there you have it. An official confirmation of one of the many global topshots that Shatta Wale is set to feature on his upcoming Gift of God album.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!