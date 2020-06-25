Top Stories

From honoring an ex-president to doing CSR; Keche blesses lives this week!

They are currently on road to Wassa Agona Amenfi to make donations

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
From honoring an ex-president to doing CSR; Keche blesses lives this week!
From honoring an ex-president to doing CSR; Keche blesses lives this week! Photo Credit: keche / Facebook

Keche has recently been very busy honoring Ex-president Rawlings, securing a new ride and embarking on a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by the Joana Gyan foundation.

Crowning the 73rd birthday of Ghana’s most charismatic ex-president Jerry John Rawlings at his residence on Monday was Keche.

Advertisement

The Ghanaian music duo Keche and label GEM Media, presented the former President Jerry John Rawlings with a gold pendant as the CEO of their label, Joana Gyan is a renowned gold dealer in Ghana and across Africa.

Keche Joshua and Keche Andrew sang for him the famous “Happy Birthday” song and also performed their one time hit single, “Aluguntugui”, much to the admiration of “Papa J”.

They were joined by their manager and wife of Keche Joshua, Joana Gyan, who is also the CEO of their record label GEM Media.

Aside all this, Keche Andrew has also recently bagged a new all black Chevy Camaro in addition to the Range Rover Sports, among other whips they own.

They are currently embarking on a CSR by the Joana Gyan foundation to Wassa Agona Amenfi to sensitize people on the COVID-19 pandemic and distribute essential products that will aid them through these times.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of SM Fan Vrs Praye Tietia – Shadrack Amonoo Crabe

SM Fan Vrs Praye Tietia – Shadrack Amonoo Crabe

5 days ago
Photo of Producers could earn GHS 2k & be on Shatta Wale’s #GoGAlbum! Here’s how

Producers could earn GHS 2k & be on Shatta Wale’s #GoGAlbum! Here’s how

6 days ago
Photo of Hot issues! Kwaku Bs leaves La Même Gang

Hot issues! Kwaku Bs leaves La Même Gang

6 days ago
Photo of Opanka spends birthday with Ace US rapper T.I on IG Live

Opanka spends birthday with Ace US rapper T.I on IG Live

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker