Michael Blankson hosts AY Poyoo on IG Live; Snoop Dogg reacts again!

Snoop Dogg just can't get enough of AY Poyoo!

Ghana’s fast rising musical goat, AY Poyoo has again attracted the attention of Ace American Hip-Hop icon, Snoop Dogg during an IG Live session.

AY Poyoo’s comical blend with music has taken him far beyond the shores of Ghana and even Africa.

He has successfully been able to hammer in his unique style of music to the attention of renowned comedian and actor Michael Blankson.

In an IG Live session hosted by the African American comedian, AY Poyoo was brought on to be interviewed on his music and why he refers to himself as a Goat.

His interview got Snoop Dogg once again commenting with a Goat emoji that read “I’m da …. Bah”.

Just like we could say Patapaa’s global hits are comical, so is AY Poyoo gradually gaining global attention.

