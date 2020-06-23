Top Stories

Amerado eulogized by legendary Akyeame

Akyeame splitted in 2004

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Amerado eulogized by legendary Akyeame
Amerado eulogized by legendary Akyeame Photo Credit: Amerado/instagram

The one time undisputed hiplife group Akyeame which composed of Okyeame Kwame and Okyeame Quophi, have united recently since their split in 2004, just to endorse the fast-rising rap enigma, Amerado.

After churning out hits such as Twa So and Yeete Nsem, Amerado has won the hearts of many music lovers in and around the shores of Ghana with his rap prowess, rating him as one of the best rappers from Ghana.

Advertisement

As enviable as it might seem, a recent video post made by Amerado on his official Instagram page @Amerado_Burner indicates how these two Ghanaian legends admire and follow his craftsmanship.

Amerado has promised all his fans across the globe to watch out for him this year as he is set to release all the goodies he has been hoarding for years.

Connect with Amerado today via: Facebook & Youtube: Amerado Burner Twitter & Instagram: @amerado_burner

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Kensah: the latest US-based Ghanaian Hip-Hop debutant

Kensah: the latest US-based Ghanaian Hip-Hop debutant

4 days ago
Photo of EBA readies for first single release of the year on June 26; I Overcome

EBA readies for first single release of the year on June 26; I Overcome

5 days ago
Photo of King Sarkodie touches down in Ghana with new born Prince?

King Sarkodie touches down in Ghana with new born Prince?

5 days ago
Photo of Denzel Prempeh: Spotlighting an anchor in Ghana’s contemporary Gospel

Denzel Prempeh: Spotlighting an anchor in Ghana’s contemporary Gospel

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker