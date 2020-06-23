Amerado eulogized by legendary Akyeame

The one time undisputed hiplife group Akyeame which composed of Okyeame Kwame and Okyeame Quophi, have united recently since their split in 2004, just to endorse the fast-rising rap enigma, Amerado.

After churning out hits such as Twa So and Yeete Nsem, Amerado has won the hearts of many music lovers in and around the shores of Ghana with his rap prowess, rating him as one of the best rappers from Ghana.

As enviable as it might seem, a recent video post made by Amerado on his official Instagram page @Amerado_Burner indicates how these two Ghanaian legends admire and follow his craftsmanship.

Amerado has promised all his fans across the globe to watch out for him this year as he is set to release all the goodies he has been hoarding for years.

Connect with Amerado today via: Facebook & Youtube: Amerado Burner Twitter & Instagram: @amerado_burner

