Sister Deborah featured in Spotify Juneteenth celebrations

Sister Deborah‘s song Sampanana has been featured in Spotify’s Black to the Future playlist In honour of Black Music Month Juneteenth celebrations.

Released in 2017, Sister Deborah’s Sampanana fits perfectly into the theme of the playlist i.e. Afrofuturism – in all its wild, otherworldy musical dimensions.

Sister Deborah in Black to the future playlist

“When you do yawa and can’t blame anyone… Sampanana!”

Spotify is globally celebrating Black artists, creatives and activists of today and yesterday with a series of new playlists, guest-curated playlist takeovers, podcast playlists and more.

The new and improved Black to the Future playlist features and supports sensational black artists from all around the world including Sho Madjozi, Sona Jobarteh, and Jovi.

