Top Stories

Say a prayer with Kaash’s new song featuring Medikal

New music from Kaash

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour ago
Say a prayer with Kaash's new song featuring Medikal
Say a prayer with Kaash's new song featuring Medikal. Photo Credit: Kaash

Kaash is back again with another sensational international collaboration titled Prayer featuring Ghanaian superstar Medikal and song producer Timmy.

This monster hit is coming shortly after the release of the trending visual for the hit single Funmi Kiss.

Advertisement

Download & Stream Prayerhttps://fanlink.to/kaashprayer 

If you love good music and meaningful lyrics with that African feel then you have it all in this song with talking drums, live guitars and Saxophones all making it worthwhile to listen.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of EBA readies for first single release of the year on June 26; I Overcome

EBA readies for first single release of the year on June 26; I Overcome

4 days ago
Photo of King Sarkodie touches down in Ghana with new born Prince?

King Sarkodie touches down in Ghana with new born Prince?

4 days ago
Photo of Denzel Prempeh: Spotlighting an anchor in Ghana’s contemporary Gospel

Denzel Prempeh: Spotlighting an anchor in Ghana’s contemporary Gospel

5 days ago
Photo of Ghana finds solace in Stormzy’s 2020 BET Best International Act nomination

Ghana finds solace in Stormzy’s 2020 BET Best International Act nomination

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker