Say a prayer with Kaash’s new song featuring Medikal

Kaash is back again with another sensational international collaboration titled Prayer featuring Ghanaian superstar Medikal and song producer Timmy.

This monster hit is coming shortly after the release of the trending visual for the hit single Funmi Kiss.

Advertisement

Download & Stream Prayer: https://fanlink.to/kaashprayer

If you love good music and meaningful lyrics with that African feel then you have it all in this song with talking drums, live guitars and Saxophones all making it worthwhile to listen.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!