IPAPPI enlists Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy, Bosom P-Yung, 3 SA acts, others on upcoming EP; Focus

Following his Sony Music UK publishing deal via Palm Wine Music LTD, versatile Ghanaian producer, iPappi presents a star studded EP; FOCUS.

“Focus” is a 5-track EP scheduled for release later this year and would feature several icons from Ghana and the African continent.

IPAPPI took to Twitter to announce this stating that, “I have mad features on my EP. I ain’t gonna lie”. ”My EP will feature artists from all over Africa including Emtee (South Africa), Nutty O (Zimbabwe), Rowlene (South Africa), KLY (South Africa).

In Ghana, I’ll have Kelvyn Boy, Stonebwoy, Bosom P-Yung, Ko-Jo Cue, among others. Fans should expect BANGERS! Simple”.

His well decorated catalogue in the industry so far includes Stonebwoy’s ‘Ololo’ which features Nigerian Afro-Pop singer, Teni, Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker’s ‘Up & Awake’ which features Ground Up Chale’s Hip-Hop artist, Kwesi Arthur.

Furthermore, he has produced ‘Bow Down’ featuring South Africa’s Nasty C, taken off Stonebwoy’s well-received fourth studio album, ”Anloga Junction”.

iPappi has also produced songs for artists such as Gyakie, Bosom P-Yung, Yaw Levelz, Kofi Tafari, Nii Lewis and Sugar Mole, just to mention a few.

He is gradually cementing his status in the music industry as one of the producers to look out for in 2020 & beyond.

He will definitely be a strong force to reckon with after the release of this EP.

