D-Black hosts OT Genasis on new Afrobeat banger

They've shot seals on a 5k HD Red Digital Cinema camera

2 hours ago
D-Black hosts OT Genasis on new Afrobeat banger - Exclusive Photos!
D-Black hosts OT Genasis on new Afrobeat banger - Exclusive Photos! Photo Credit: dblack/ twitter

Black Avenue Muzik CEO D-Black has shared audio and video recording sessions of a new Afrobeat banger featuring American rapper OT Genasis.

The newly signed Sony Music/A TV act is on a mission to propel Ghanaian Afrobeat to the next level and bringing a renowned hip hop act unto the African genre is surely a step in the right direction.

The “I’m in love with the coco” crooner looked very excited and pumped up on his first ever Afrobeat project with his Ghanaian brother who he termed as “family”.

D-Black shared a video recording session they had in America shot on a 5k HD Red Digital Cinema camera and it has since left fans eager to watch the new global standard heavily invested audiovisual.

It’s surely going to be a trail-blazing project that we can’t get enough of. Until then, watch this space for updates on this project and be rest assured to find it here first when released.

