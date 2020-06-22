Camidoh out with Maria off upcoming July 3 EP; Contingency Plan

Garnering an ever increasing fame in the genres of Afro-pop and R ‘n’ B, Grind Don’t Stop (GDS) and GB Recz signee, Camidoh has released “Maria” – a single advancing his debut studio compilation competently captioned “Contingency Plan” (CP)

In the song, Camidoh describes his girlfriend – Maria as being a blessing and source of joy for him. The song has sweet melodies and harmonies in all dimensions, making it a classic.

The track gives his fans the usual blend of alternative, Afropop and jazzy elements.

His highly anticipated extended play would available for streaming and download across all digital stores by July 3.

Written by Camidoh, the love-oriented song, produced by Nektunez, can be accessed by all consumers on the various major music streaming stores, including Aftown, Apple Music, iTunes, Audiomack etc.

The mental backdrop created while jamming to the tunes on the EP exudes a modern African music scene and predominantly love-oriented classics.

The writer, producer and composer sets the tone with the emotion loaded tunes on his 6 track EP, as he sticks to his theme of dynamism and versatility throughout ‘The Contingency Plan” EP.

The project paints a picture of a passion-driven talent whose powerful lyrics were set to a mid-tempo Afro-beats and Afro-Pop rhythms.

