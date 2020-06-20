Sarkodie hails Edem as part of his top 3 rappers globally!

Following the release of their joint, Brown Paper Bag, two of Ghana’s reigning rap enigmas, Sarkodie and M.anifest have held an IG Live session where they made certain revelations.

In their discussions, Sarkodie waa asked by M.anifest to name his top 3 random current rappers globally and he listed Edem, Caligraph Jones and Kwesi Arthur as his top 3 rappers. Interesting choices!

The BET Best International Flow winner explained his choice of Edem as a solid one because “eventhough I don’t understand what he says, he’s like me.

People come to me and say they love my songs although they don’t understand it. It’s all about the flow and he’s got that flow”.

