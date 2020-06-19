Producers could earn GHS 2k & be on Shatta Wale’s #GoGAlbum! Here’s how

Shatta Wale is ready to pay GHS 2000 to any producer who sends in a beat he loves for his upcoming Gift of God album.

Shatta Wale made this statement in a tweet & provided Shattawalebookings@yahoo.com as the official email for receiving the entries.

So to all those dope producers out there aspiring to shoot up to the mainstream, make some money from selling your beats and hoping to one day have an A-list act singing to your beats, this is the perfect opportunity.

The Gift of God album will be featuring the likes of Beyoncé, Vybz Kartel, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, among several other top acts.

