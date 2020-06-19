Top Stories

Producers could earn GHS 2k & be on Shatta Wale’s #GoGAlbum! Here’s how

He is willing to use your beats for songs on his upcoming international album

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Producers could earn GHS 2k & be on Shatta Wale's #GoGAlbum! Here's how
Producers could earn GHS 2k & be on Shatta Wale's #GoGAlbum! Here's how Photo Credit: Shatta Movement Empire

Shatta Wale is ready to pay GHS 2000 to any producer who sends in a beat he loves for his upcoming Gift of God album.

Shatta Wale made this statement in a tweet & provided Shattawalebookings@yahoo.com as the official email for receiving the entries.

Advertisement

So to all those dope producers out there aspiring to shoot up to the mainstream, make some money from selling your beats and hoping to one day have an A-list act singing to your beats, this is the perfect opportunity.

The Gift of God album will be featuring the likes of Beyoncé, Vybz Kartel, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, among several other top acts.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Kevin Fianko announces K Rich as signee on new label

Kevin Fianko announces K Rich as signee on new label

4 days ago
Photo of Get excited as Aqua Nie joins the Gospel music industry

Get excited as Aqua Nie joins the Gospel music industry

4 days ago
Photo of Songs that were released to Bring Back Azonto

Songs that were released to Bring Back Azonto

5 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 24: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 24: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker